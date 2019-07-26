Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 225: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cement (ACEM) reported strong earnings with 5%/10% beat in our/consensus estimates led by better than expected realisations and lower freight and RM costs. Steep improvement in realisations and measured increase in costs (despite weak operating leverage) helped unitary EBITDA to grow 30% YoY, negating 8% fall in volumes. Demand remained tepid across the sectors due to liquidity issues, weaker sentiments and lower govt spending. We do expect some revival in demand post monsoons on the back of revival in govt spending. Nevertheless, growth in All-India demand would restrict to 5-6% for FY20E. In the backdrop of weak demand, we expect industry to maintain tight price discipline to support the earnings. Lower coal and diesel prices would aid cost, partly offset by lower operating advantage.

Outlook

However, we would wait for delivery given the poor track record. Hence, we maintain HOLD with TP at Rs225, EV/EBITDA of 11x CY20e.

