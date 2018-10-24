Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 210: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cement (ACEM) reported disappointing set of Q3CY18 earnings due to steeper than expected increase in costs. In our Q2CY18 post earnings note, we had highlighted that surprise beat in Q2 was led by unsustainable lower reported costs primarily the other expenses. Hence, we kept out estimates unchanged post Q2 earnings factoring weak margins in H2. However, Q3 margins fell steeper than our expectation.

Outlook

With deteriorating fundamentals, we de-rate EV/EBITDA from 13x to 12x CY19e and downgrade our recommendation to HOLD with TP at Rs210 (earlier Rs251).

