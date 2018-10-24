App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 210: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ambuja Cement


Ambuja Cement (ACEM) reported disappointing set of Q3CY18 earnings due to steeper than expected increase in costs. In our Q2CY18 post earnings note, we had highlighted that surprise beat in Q2 was led by unsustainable lower reported costs primarily the other expenses. Hence, we kept out estimates unchanged post Q2 earnings factoring weak margins in H2. However, Q3 margins fell steeper than our expectation.


Outlook


With deteriorating fundamentals, we de-rate EV/EBITDA from 13x to 12x CY19e and downgrade our recommendation to HOLD with TP at Rs210 (earlier Rs251).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Ambuja Cement #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

