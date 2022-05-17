 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 3050 : ICICI Direct

May 17, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Amber Enterprises with a target price of Rs 3050 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Amber Enterprises

Amber is a leading solution provider for air conditioner OEM/ODM industry in India. The company has a product portfolio including RACs, RAC components and other non AC components • Derives ~50% of its revenues from RACs and the rest from components and mobility applications.

Outlook

We change our rating on stock from BUY to HOLD. We revise our target price to Rs 3050/share and value Amber at 35x P/E FY24E EPS.

first published: May 17, 2022 04:51 pm
