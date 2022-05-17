English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 3050 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Amber Enterprises with a target price of Rs 3050 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Amber Enterprises


    Amber is a leading solution provider for air conditioner OEM/ODM industry in India. The company has a product portfolio including RACs, RAC components and other non AC components • Derives ~50% of its revenues from RACs and the rest from components and mobility applications.



    Outlook


    We change our rating on stock from BUY to HOLD. We revise our target price to Rs 3050/share and value Amber at 35x P/E FY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Amber Enterprises #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 04:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.