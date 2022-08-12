 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Amber Enterprises: target of Rs 2415: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Aug 12, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Amber Enterprises with a target price of Rs 2415 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Amber Enterprises

Amber is a leading solution provider for air conditioner OEM/ODM industry in India. The company has a product portfolio including RACs, RAC components and other non AC components • Derives ~50% of its revenues from RACs and the rest from components and mobility applications.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Amber at Rs 2415 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Amber Enterprises - 110822 -ic

Broker Research
TAGS: #Amber Enterprises #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.