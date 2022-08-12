Hold Amber Enterprises: target of Rs 2415: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Amber Enterprises

Amber is a leading solution provider for air conditioner OEM/ODM industry in India. The company has a product portfolio including RACs, RAC components and other non AC components • Derives ~50% of its revenues from RACs and the rest from components and mobility applications.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Amber at Rs 2415 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS.

