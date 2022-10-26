Hold Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 2395: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Amber Enterprises
Amber is a leading solution provider for air conditioner OEM/ODM industry in India. The company has a product portfolio including RACs, RAC components and other non AC components • Derives ~50% of its revenues from RACs and the rest from components and mobility applications.
Outlook
We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Amber at Rs 2395 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E EPS.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.