Hold Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 875: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Amara Raja Batteries’ (ARBL) Q4FY18 revenue was at Rs 1,581 crore (up 17.6% YoY) vs. our estimate of Rs 1,637 crore. The buoyancy in automotive sector has resulted into healthy growth momentum (4-W & 2-W segment grew 25% YoY & 30% YoY, respectively). However, the same was partly offset by industrial space that reported muted growth mainly due to telecom space, which reported de-growth The EBITDA margin contracted 39 bps YoY, 222 bps QoQ to 13.3% vs. estimate of 15.7%. All three expenditure heads increased thereby impacting margins. According to the management, the margin was impacted mainly by 1) higher share of traded goods (home UPS & inverter segment), 2) employee expense had gratuity provision of Rs 2-3 crore & 3) other expense that includes marketing spend (Rs 2-3 crore) & teething cost related to 2-W capacity, which commenced PAT grew 10.5% YoY to Rs 110 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 143 crore The electric mobility & energy storage will open up new growth avenues. ARBL will continue to invest in brands, distribution channels, technology & capacity to consolidate its market position.

Outlook

ARBL has undertaken a pilot project of lithium-ion battery for E-rickshaw & buses. However, the uncertainty in the automotive battery space persists, considering newer players (including OEMs setting up the battery plant) could impact ARBL’s performance, going forward. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 875, valuing at 21x FY20E EPS of Rs 41/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.