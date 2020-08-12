Hold Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 818: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

During Q1FY21, ARBL revenue came at -37%YoY due to subdued auto demand and lockdown. However, pickup in auto replacement market and in telecom sector has offset further decline. EBITDA margin came at 13.2% better than expected due to lower lead price and cost control initiatives. Material cost lowered by 110bps. Given the strong aftermarket reach and brand visibility ARBL to gain market share from the unorganized sector. The aftermarket segment accounts for 40% of the automotive sales & rest from the OEM Investment of Rs350cr for technological & capacity up-gradation in the passenger cars batteries is progressing as per schedule and will drive volume growth.

Outlook

We believe the auto sector is likely to show some pick up in H2FY21 owing to lower base and new launches. We value ARBL at 18x FY22EPS and recommend Hold rating at CMP.

