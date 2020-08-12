172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-amara-raja-batteries-target-of-rs-818-geojit-5688151.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 818: Geojit

Geojit recommended hold rating on Amara Raja Batteries with a target price of Rs 818 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Amara Raja Batteries


During Q1FY21, ARBL revenue came at -37%YoY due to subdued auto demand and lockdown. However, pickup in auto replacement market and in telecom sector has offset further decline. EBITDA margin came at 13.2% better than expected due to lower lead price and cost control initiatives. Material cost lowered by 110bps. Given the strong aftermarket reach and brand visibility ARBL to gain market share from the unorganized sector. The aftermarket segment accounts for 40% of the automotive sales & rest from the OEM Investment of Rs350cr for technological & capacity up-gradation in the passenger cars batteries is progressing as per schedule and will drive volume growth.



Outlook


We believe the auto sector is likely to show some pick up in H2FY21 owing to lower base and new launches. We value ARBL at 18x FY22EPS and recommend Hold rating at CMP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Amara Raja Batteries #Geojit #Hold #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.