Hold Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 630: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

Amara Raja Batteries (ARBL) in a statement yesterday ended all agreements with its co-promoter entity and technology partner i.e. Johnson Controls with effect from April 1, 2019. Agreements include shareholder’s agreement, share subscription & investment agreement, technical assistance & licensing agreement and power frame technology license agreement. Moreover, Indian promoter of ARBL i.e. Galla Family will buy its 2% stake from Johnson Control with consequent Indian promoter stake increasing from 26% to 28% while its Johnson Control stake gets reduced from 26% to 24%. The end of the agreement is pertaining to Johnson Control expressing interest in selling its stake in ARBL since November 2018. On the operational front, in the past 20 years, ARBL has successfully imbibed all technology transfer from its global co-parent and is a credible player in the domestic lead-acid battery market. The end of association with Johnson Control, however, raises concerns over the future innovation pipeline at ARBL, which, we believe, will arrest the valuation multiple being commanded by the company.

Outlook

Henceforth, amid better financials and uncertain technology innovation pipeline, going forward, we continue to assign a HOLD rating to the stock. However, we trim our valuation multiples and now value ARBL at Rs 630 i.e. 18x P/E (one year forward average P/E multiple at ~16x) on FY20E EPS of Rs 34.8.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.