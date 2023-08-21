English
    Hold Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 590: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Amara Raja Batteries with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated August 15, 2023.

    August 21, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

    AMRJ’s Q1 revenue beat expectations, while margins missed estimates (down by 110bps QoQ to 12.8%; Emkay: 14.4%), on adverse mix and higher insurance spends. We build-in ~10%/~12% revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25E, factoring-in sustained recovery in the base lead-acid business (amid uptick in replacement demand and stability in RM prices). We introduce FY26 estimates and reduce FY24E EPS by 4.4%, to reflect the Q1 margin miss, keeping FY25E EPS unchanged. Importantly, with SOP for phase-1 of lithium cell capacity (2GwH) at least 2 years away (with uncertain financials), there is a lack of immediate triggers on the new technology front.

    We retain HOLD, with unchanged TP of Rs590/share at 11x its FY25E PER.

