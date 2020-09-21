172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-allcargo-logistics-target-of-rs-115-icici-securities-5865571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Allcargo Logistics: target of Rs 115: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Allcargo Logistics with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated September 21, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Allcargo Logistics


The total consideration for Allcargo logistics’ (AGLL) acquisition of 46.86% stake in Gati has been ~ Rs 4.29bn. Gati’s Q1FY21 operating results, though, did disappoint with ~ Rs 263mn EBITDA loss. There are multiple efforts being undertaken by the AGLL management to i) improve operational efficiency ii) invest necessary equity and iii) recover outstanding dues from all parties including earlier management for excess managerial remuneration in Gati’s subsidiaries. The deal with Blackstone for the transfer of logistics park portfolio is underway with Rs 2.37bn of money received till date and another Rs 590mn Lease rental discounting upstreamed to AGLL.



Outlook


We maintain HOLD with a revised target of Rs 115/share (Rs 93 earlier). AGLL’s board has received and accepted the delisting offer from ‘promoters’. Net debt stands at ~Rs 10bn, and management expects the same to increase to Rs13.5bn as Gati acquisition completes.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Allcargo Logistics #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

