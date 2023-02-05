English
    Hold Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Alembic Pharma with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    February 05, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma

    Alembic Pharma operates in international generics (US:31% & exUS: 15% in FY22), domestic branded (36% in FY22) and API (18% in FY22). Domestic business has 1.5% of market share of IPM with three brands in the top 300. Going ahead, emphasis is on the specialty segment • The company has invested ~ Rs 1800 crore in recent years in facilities geared mainly towards US formulations.

    Outlook

    We maintain HOLD as we await traction from the US focused facilities (F2, F3), which received three USFDA product approvals (plant approvals pending) amid significant cash burn. We also keep tabs on consistency in India formulations performance. Valued at Rs 550 i.e. 20x P/E on FY25E EPS of Rs 27.4