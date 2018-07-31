App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Alembic Pharma with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma

Revenues grew 33% YoY to | 863 crore (I-direct estimate: | 817 crore) on account of 40% YoY growth in domestic formulations to | 331 crore (I-direct estimate: | 327 crore), up 79% YoY in international (ex-US) business to | 126 crore (I-direct estimate: | 69 crore) and 38.5% YoY growth in API segment to | 180 crore.

Outlook

We believe this is fraught with a new set of challenges. The benefits are most likely to be back-loaded. Immediate cash burn is likely to weigh on sentiments in the near term. Accordingly, we arrive at our new target price of | 525 based on 18x FY20E EPS of | 29.2.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Alembic Pharma #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

