Hold Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma

Revenues grew 33% YoY to | 863 crore (I-direct estimate: | 817 crore) on account of 40% YoY growth in domestic formulations to | 331 crore (I-direct estimate: | 327 crore), up 79% YoY in international (ex-US) business to | 126 crore (I-direct estimate: | 69 crore) and 38.5% YoY growth in API segment to | 180 crore.

Outlook

We believe this is fraught with a new set of challenges. The benefits are most likely to be back-loaded. Immediate cash burn is likely to weigh on sentiments in the near term. Accordingly, we arrive at our new target price of | 525 based on 18x FY20E EPS of | 29.2.

