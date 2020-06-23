Hold AIA Engineering; target of Rs 1705: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering

AIA Engineering reported consolidated revenues at Rs 856.9 crore (above our estimate of Rs 639.2 crore) down marginally by 3.4% YoY despite economic challenges. EBITDA was at Rs 184.7 crore, down 3.1% YoY (vs. our estimate of Rs 147 crore). EBITDA margins improved marginally by 10 bps YoY to 21.6% (below our estimate of 23%) due to marginal decline in gross margin YoY. Hence, it was at Rs 142.4 crore (above our estimate of Rs 120.5 crore), down 8.3% YoY, impacted by 18.5% YoY increase in depreciation to Rs 26.9 crore. Other income grew 23.7%, YoY to Rs 29.2 crore.

Outlook

We remain cautiously optimistic and revise our target price to Rs 1705/ share (29x FY22E EPS). We maintain HOLD rating.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

