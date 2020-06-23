App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold AIA Engineering; target of Rs 1705: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on AIA Engineering with a target price of Rs 1705 in its research report dated June 23, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering


AIA Engineering reported consolidated revenues at Rs 856.9 crore (above our estimate of Rs 639.2 crore) down marginally by 3.4% YoY despite economic challenges. EBITDA was at Rs 184.7 crore, down 3.1% YoY (vs. our estimate of Rs 147 crore). EBITDA margins improved marginally by 10 bps YoY to 21.6% (below our estimate of 23%) due to marginal decline in gross margin YoY. Hence, it was at Rs 142.4 crore (above our estimate of Rs 120.5 crore), down 8.3% YoY, impacted by 18.5% YoY increase in depreciation to Rs 26.9 crore. Other income grew 23.7%, YoY to Rs 29.2 crore.


Outlook


We remain cautiously optimistic and revise our target price to Rs 1705/ share (29x FY22E EPS). We maintain HOLD rating.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:37 pm

tags #AIA Engineering #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.