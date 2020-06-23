Hold AIA Engineering; target of Rs 1705: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on AIA Engineering with a target price of Rs 1705 in its research report dated June 23, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering
AIA Engineering reported consolidated revenues at Rs 856.9 crore (above our estimate of Rs 639.2 crore) down marginally by 3.4% YoY despite economic challenges. EBITDA was at Rs 184.7 crore, down 3.1% YoY (vs. our estimate of Rs 147 crore). EBITDA margins improved marginally by 10 bps YoY to 21.6% (below our estimate of 23%) due to marginal decline in gross margin YoY. Hence, it was at Rs 142.4 crore (above our estimate of Rs 120.5 crore), down 8.3% YoY, impacted by 18.5% YoY increase in depreciation to Rs 26.9 crore. Other income grew 23.7%, YoY to Rs 29.2 crore.
Outlook
We remain cautiously optimistic and revise our target price to Rs 1705/ share (29x FY22E EPS). We maintain HOLD rating.
