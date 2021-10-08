Hold Affle India; target of Rs 1126: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Affle India

Affle (India) is a technology platform, which enables advertisers to do targeted advertising. It helps advertisers to measure the effectiveness of advertisement as it charges only when a user downloads an app or completes a transaction • In FY19-21, revenue, PAT have grown at a CAGR of 44%, 45%, respectively.

Outlook

However, on expensive valuation, we are now assigning HOLD recommendation on the stock, we would revisit our numbers, TP and rating post Q2 results. We value Affle at Rs 1,126 i.e. 65x FY23E EPS.

