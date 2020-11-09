172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-adani-gas-target-of-rs-230-icici-direct-6088871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Adani Gas; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Adani Gas with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated November 07, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Adani Gas


Adani Gas’ (AGL) operating revenues fell 12.3% YoY to Rs 441.2 crore in Q2FY21 due to a drop in CNG and commercial PNG sales volume. However, revenues recovered sharply 113.6% QoQ as sales volume doubled QoQ. Total sales volume came in at 1.4 mmscmd, down 10.3% YoY, up 102.5% QoQ. EBITDA for the quarter increased 54.3% YoY to Rs 209.5 crore. Gross margins were strong at Rs 19.9/scm, up Rs 6.8/scm YoY due to lower gas prices. EBITDA/scm was at Rs 16/scm, Rs 6.7/scm higher YoY. Reported PAT was at Rs 135.7 crore, up 12.7% YoY.


Outlook


However, due to sharp run-up in stock price, we change our rating from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 230.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:53 am

