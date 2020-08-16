172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-action-construction-equipment-target-of-rs-68-icici-direct-5707921.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Action Construction Equipment; target of Rs 68: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Action Construction Equipment with a target price of Rs 68 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Action Construction Equipment


Action’s Q1FY21 performance was dire as the company registered a loss. Crane segment (~70% of revenue in FY20) was the worst hit due to standstill in infrastructure activities. Revenue for the quarter was at Rs 100.9 crore, down 65.6% YoY. Crane segment revenue was at Rs 49.8 crore, down 77% YoY. Total crane volumes were at ~299 units vs. ~1316 units in Q1FY20. Gross margins expanded ~160 bps YoY on account of lower input costs & trade purchases. However, unabsorbed fixed overheads led ACE to report an EBIDTA loss of Rs 3 lakh. On the expenses side, employee expenses declined 23% YoY coming in at Rs 14.85 crore while other expenses declined 61% YoY to Rs 7.87 crore. Subsequently, ACE reported a net loss of Rs 4.2 crore vs Rs 11.9 crore profit in Q1FY20.



Outlook


Worst seems to be over for ACE as post-monsoon resumption in infrastructure activities led by return of migrant labour is expected to usher demand. ACE with a strong balance sheet, improved working capital and leadership position in crane segment is well placed to benefit from the same. Currently, ACE is trading at 8.1x FY22E EV/EVITDA, as the stock has performed well in recent days, thus leaving us with little upside. We value ACE at 9x FY22E EV/EBIDTA to arrive at a target price of Rs 68 and revise our rating from BUY to HOLD.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:22 am

tags #Action Construction Equipment #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

