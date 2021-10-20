MARKET NEWS

Hold ACC; target of Rs 2479: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on ACC with a target price of Rs 2479 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

October 20, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital's research report on ACC


ACC Limited reported good set of numbers for Q3CY21 on YoY basis Revenue from operations grew by 6% YoY however on QoQ basis revenue from operations declined by 3.5% to INR 3749 cr although it was above our estimate of INR 3600 cr. The YoY growth in topine was backed by volume and realization growth. Sales Volume grew by 1.5% YoY however declined by 29% Q0Q to 6.6 million tonne against our estimate of 6.7 million tonne. Realization/ton grew by 7.1% YoY and declined by 0.6% QoQ to INR 5680 against our estimate of INR 5373.Price hike taken in cement prices helped in improved realization.



Outlook


At CMP of INR 2245 the stock is trading at a EV/EBIDTA multiple of 10.6(x) and 9.4(x) to its CY21E & CY22E ,we value the stock at EV/EBIDTA multiple 10.6(x) to its CY22E EBIDTA of INR 3608 cr to arrive at a target price of INR 2,479 and assign Hold rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 20, 2021 04:59 pm

