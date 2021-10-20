Hold ACC; target of Rs 2479: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital's research report on ACC

ACC Limited reported good set of numbers for Q3CY21 on YoY basis Revenue from operations grew by 6% YoY however on QoQ basis revenue from operations declined by 3.5% to INR 3749 cr although it was above our estimate of INR 3600 cr. The YoY growth in topine was backed by volume and realization growth. Sales Volume grew by 1.5% YoY however declined by 29% Q0Q to 6.6 million tonne against our estimate of 6.7 million tonne. Realization/ton grew by 7.1% YoY and declined by 0.6% QoQ to INR 5680 against our estimate of INR 5373.Price hike taken in cement prices helped in improved realization.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 2245 the stock is trading at a EV/EBIDTA multiple of 10.6(x) and 9.4(x) to its CY21E & CY22E ,we value the stock at EV/EBIDTA multiple 10.6(x) to its CY22E EBIDTA of INR 3608 cr to arrive at a target price of INR 2,479 and assign Hold rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More