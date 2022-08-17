English
    Hold Abbott India; target of Rs 21140: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Abbott India with a target price of Rs 21140 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    August 17, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Abbott India


    Abbott India is one of the fastest growing listed MNC pharma companies. It has outperformed the industry on a consistent basis in women’s health, GI, metabolic, pain, CNS among others. The company’s top five brands - (Mixtard, Thyronorm, Novomix, Udiliv and Duphaston) together posted revenue CAGR of ~6.6% MAT, March 2019-22 • Abbott has 140+ brands in segments of women’s health, gastroenterology, metabolics, CNS, multi-specialty, vaccines & consumer health.


    Outlook


    Downgrade from BUY to HOLD as valuations at current level largely factor power brands growth momentum and growing traction for new brands. Valued at Rs 21140 i.e. 40x FY24E EPS of Rs 528.6.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 03:20 pm
