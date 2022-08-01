Hold AAVAS Financiers; target of Rs 2300: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on AAVAS Financiers

Aavas Financiers (Aavas) PAT was largely in-line at Rs0.9bn (PLe Rs.0.93bn) even as miss on NII was partially offset by lower provisions. AuM growth at 23.7% YoY came in as expected and management suggested that AuM could grow by 20-25% consistently as demand exists, however asset quality would be preferred over growth. Opex intensity would remain elevated for 12 to18 months owing to ramp up in distribution network and tech spends, however C/I is targeted to reduce by 2.0-2.5% over the medium term. ROE expansion would be driven by sustained spreads, opex efficiency, lower provisioning and higher leverage. While we increase AuM growth and opex expectations by 2%, we trim our NII estimates by 2%, which would impact PAT for FY23/24 by -5%/+1%.



Outlook

We maintain our multiple at 5.0x FY24 ABV and TP at Rs2300 as valuation at 5.3x is steep. Change rating from ACCUMULATE to HOLD.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

AAVAS Financiers -310722 - prabhu