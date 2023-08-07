Hold AAVAS Financiers; target of Rs 1560: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hold

AAVAS saw a weak quarter as PAT missed PLe by 14% due to (1) softer AuM growth at 23.2% YoY (PLe 25.6%) resulting in lower NII and (2) higher staff cost. AuM growth was affected as disbursals declined by 32.5% QoQ (usually Q1 fall is 15-20%) since a tech platform ‘Salesforce’ was implemented pan India in Apr’23. However, operations stabilized in May and June witnessed 17% MoM growth. AuM growth guidance of 20-25% has been maintained. Spike in employee cost was driven by retirement benefit expenses and normalization of ESOP cost. On employee stability, management suggested that there is no attrition at senior/mid-level while junior level attrition is in-line with industry. While we are watchful of senior level stability, better RoE profile (now 14-15%) could be the next trigger for re-rating which would hinge on stronger AuM growth or operating leverage.

We maintain multiple at 3.0x on FY25E ABV and keep TP unchanged at Rs 1,560.

