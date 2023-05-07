Hold AAVAS Financier; target of Rs 1560: Prabhudas Lilladher

hold

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on AAVAS Financier

We trim our multiple from 4.5x to 3.0x due to resignation of the founder and downgrade to ‘HOLD’ from Accumulate; we are watchful of employee attrition, if any. AAVAS allayed concerns on 1) founder, Mr. Sushil Agarwal resigning and 2) likely stake sale by promoters. Current MD&CEO suggested that the company is devoted towards achieving ‘vision 3.0’ and no major attrition is expected, despite the founder’s resignation. 71% of employees have been with the company for 3+ years. MD&CEO also clarified that promoters have not sold shares in last 2 years and do not intend sell any stake in the near term too. While commitment of promoters is reassuring, we are circumspect of the founder resigning without elaborate communication of succession planning. Senior and mid-level personnel remaining with AAVAS, is a key.



Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 2.7x. Rolling forward to Mar’25 ABV, we trim our TP to Rs1,560 (earlier Rs2,200).

AAVAS Financiers - 05 -05 - 2023 - prabhu