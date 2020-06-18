App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 968: East India Securities

East India Securities recommended hold rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 968 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

East India Securities' research report on Aarti Industries


The company had entered into Rs 40 bn sales contract with a global agrochemical player over a period of 10 year for supply of high-value agrochemical intermediary with application into Herbicides. The contract was expected to generate incremental revenues of Rs 4 bn per annum over the next 10 years. This contract was highly margin accretive to the company with nearly 40% EBITDA and 19-20% PAT margins. Sudden termination of contract from the global client comes as a shock to the street because in last conference calls management was confident on commercializing the operations of the said contract by H2FY21. Also, there was no sign from the management regarding any uncertainty of the contract in previous conference calls.



Outlook


We have factored in stated compensation in our projections. As per management, the contract officially terminates in March 2022. Aarti is liable to supply the intermediary to its customer. Therefore, till FY22E Aarti will get the benefit of the contract. We assign a forward PE multiple of 22x (earlier 24x) to its FY22E earnings and arrive at a target price of Rs 968 per share which is an upside of 4.8% from current levels. We assign HOLD rating on the stock.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Aarti Industries #East India Securities #Hold #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Fitch Ratings revises India’s outlook to negative, affirms IDR at ‘BBB-’

Fitch Ratings revises India’s outlook to negative, affirms IDR at ‘BBB-’

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.