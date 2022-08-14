Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 885: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aarti Industries

Established in 1984 by first generation technocrat Rajendra Gogri, Aarti Industries is a leading benzene-based speciality chemical company globally. The company primarily operates in two segments – speciality chemicals (84%) and pharma (14%). Pharma is further divided into APIs, intermediates and xanthine derivatives • Aarti ranks among the top five globally for 75% of its portfolio. Its 200+ products are sold to 700+ domestic and 400+ export customers across the globe in 60 countries with a major presence in the US, Europe and Japan.

Outlook

We retain HOLD rating on the back of better growth outlook from both speciality chemical and pharma segments. We value Aarti Industries at 28x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 885/share (earlier Rs 860/share).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More