    Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 885: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 885 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Aarti Industries


    Established in 1984 by first generation technocrat Rajendra Gogri, Aarti Industries is a leading benzene-based speciality chemical company globally. The company primarily operates in two segments – speciality chemicals (84%) and pharma (14%). Pharma is further divided into APIs, intermediates and xanthine derivatives • Aarti ranks among the top five globally for 75% of its portfolio. Its 200+ products are sold to 700+ domestic and 400+ export customers across the globe in 60 countries with a major presence in the US, Europe and Japan.


    Outlook


    We retain HOLD rating on the back of better growth outlook from both speciality chemical and pharma segments. We value Aarti Industries at 28x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 885/share (earlier Rs 860/share).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    #Aarti Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:12 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.