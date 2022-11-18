English
    Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 730: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated November 16, 2022.

    November 18, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Aarti Industries


    Q2FY2023 results were muted with a 5%/8% q-o-q decline in operating profit/PAT to Rs. 267 crore/Rs. 124 crore amid muted revenue growth, steep contraction of 455 bps/164 bps y-o-y/q-o-q in OPM to 15.8%, maintenance shutdown at Jhagadia unit, and rise in depreciation/interest cost. Subdued revenue growth was due to demand slowdown for certain products from the dyes/pigment industry. Management expects recovery for dyes from Q3FY2023 and that for pigments from Q4FY2023. Prior-period financials have been restated to reflect the demerger of the pharma business into Aarti Pharmalabs (aims to list by December 2022). Management’s FY2023 EBITDA guidance of Rs 1,100 crore would mean flat q-o-q EBITDA in H2FY2023. Management is expected to continue with its capex plan despite slowdown as it is confident of long-term demand visibility and has guided for 25% EBITDA CAGR over FY2023E-FY2025E.



    Outlook


    We downgrade our rating on Aarti Industries to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 730, given limited upside potential as valuation of 32x its FY24E EPS largely factors in expectation of earnings recovery over FY2024-FY2025. H2FY23 earnings outlook is muted while capex is likely to remain high with potential rise in debt.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Aarti Industries - 18-11-2022 - khan

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 03:59 pm