Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Aarti Industries

Q3FY23 results were a mixed bag with revenues missing the mark at Rs. 1,668 crore (down 1% q-o-q) while OPM at 17.3% was 161 bps above estimates. Thus, PAT of 137 crore (up 10% q-o-q) was 11% above our estimates, despite higher depreciation and a forex loss of Rs. 14 crore. Revenues were muted due to certain product price corrections and subdued demand from the dyes & pigments segment. OPM improved by 146 bps q-o-q to 17.3% led by lower input cost, better product mix (VAP mix at 81%) and some q-o-q moderation in logistics costs. The management indicated that softness in demand from discretionary end-users like textile and automobiles to continue in the near term and maintained FY23 EBITDA guidance of Rs. 1,100 crore (flat y-o-y). Moreover, a large part of EBITDA CAGR guidance of 25% over FY23E-25E is expected to be back ended.



Outlook

We maintain a Hold rating on Aarti Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 590 given muted near-term earnings outlook, while a high capex intensity would keep CWIP elevated weakening return profile and resulting in a potential rise in debt.

