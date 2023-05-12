Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 570: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Aarti Industries
Q4FY23 operating profit of Rs. 252 crore (down 13% q-o-q) missed our estimate by 12% due to weak OPM of 15.2% (down 209 bps q-o-q), subdued demand from discretionary end-users and a maintenance shutdown impact of Rs. 10 crore. Adjusted PAT declined by 3% y-o-y to Rs132 crore due to lower-than expected finance cost and a lower tax rate. Revenues were flat q-o-q on subdued demand from dyes & pigments segment and pricing pressures led by huge channel inventories. OPM fell on product supply to low-margin non-regular markets. FY24 EBITDA growth guidance was modest at 15% as volume growth of 25% would get offset by higher sales volumes to low-margin non-regular market (has 10-15 percentage point lower margin). Management maintained FY25 EBITDA guidance of Rs. 1700 crore, which implies a sharp 36% y-o-y growth. Capex to remain high at Rs. 3000 crore over FY24-25.
Outlook
We maintain a Hold rating on Aarti Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 570 on a muted near-term earnings outlook, while a high capex intensity would keep CWIP elevated weakening return profile and resulting in a potential rise in debt.
