Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 570: Sharekhan

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Aarti Industries

Q4FY23 operating profit of Rs. 252 crore (down 13% q-o-q) missed our estimate by 12% due to weak OPM of 15.2% (down 209 bps q-o-q), subdued demand from discretionary end-users and a maintenance shutdown impact of Rs. 10 crore. Adjusted PAT declined by 3% y-o-y to Rs132 crore due to lower-than expected finance cost and a lower tax rate. Revenues were flat q-o-q on subdued demand from dyes & pigments segment and pricing pressures led by huge channel inventories. OPM fell on product supply to low-margin non-regular markets. FY24 EBITDA growth guidance was modest at 15% as volume growth of 25% would get offset by higher sales volumes to low-margin non-regular market (has 10-15 percentage point lower margin). Management maintained FY25 EBITDA guidance of Rs. 1700 crore, which implies a sharp 36% y-o-y growth. Capex to remain high at Rs. 3000 crore over FY24-25.



Outlook

We maintain a Hold rating on Aarti Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 570 on a muted near-term earnings outlook, while a high capex intensity would keep CWIP elevated weakening return profile and resulting in a potential rise in debt.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Aarti Industries - 11 -05 - 2023 - khan