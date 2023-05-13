English
    Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 550: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    May 13, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aarti Industries

    We revise downward our FY24/25 EPS estimates by 8%/10% on muted FY24 outlook along with stretched balance sheet and downgrade to ‘Hold’ due to 1) persisting demand weakness in key end-use segments 2) slower than expected ramp-up in capacities meant for long term projects 3) elevated cost pressures on lower absorption of expansion led costs. Aarti Industries (ARTO)’s muted performance in Q4FY23 was led by restricted volumes on lower operating days, elevated operating expenses and weaker geographic mix.


    Outlook

    We expect EBITDA & PAT CAGR of 20% & 12% over FY23-25E, on rising capacity utilization of recently commissioned plants (two specialty chemical process blocks and 3rd long term contract and chlorination facility at Jhagadia, and Dahej phase-2). Downgrade to ‘Hold’ at revised TP to Rs 550 (Rs660 earlier) valuing at 29x FY25E EPS (31x earlier).

