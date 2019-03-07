Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1787: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Aarti Industries

AARTI Industries Ltd (ARTO) is a global leader in Benzene based derivative products. The company has a diversified product portfolio with end users in pharma, agrochemicals, specialty polymers, paints & pigments. Q3FY19 Revenue & PAT grew by robust 28% & 47% YoY led by broad based growth across segments.

Outlook

However, given sharp run-up in stock prices we downgrade to Hold from Accumulate with a target price of Rs1,787.

