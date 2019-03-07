App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1787: Geojit

Geojit recommended hold rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1787 in its research report dated February 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Aarti Industries


AARTI Industries Ltd (ARTO) is a global leader in Benzene based derivative products. The company has a diversified product portfolio with end users in pharma, agrochemicals, specialty polymers, paints & pigments. Q3FY19 Revenue & PAT grew by robust 28% & 47% YoY led by broad based growth across segments.


Outlook


However, given sharp run-up in stock prices we downgrade to Hold from Accumulate with a target price of Rs1,787.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Geojit recommended #Hold #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured

Twitter Announces First Publisher Insights Tool

DMDK Continues With Its Flip Flops, Says Decision on Alliance in 2 Day ...

India vs Australia | Workload Management Likely in Second Half of IPL ...

Their Sons Languishing in Pak Jails, 500 Families in Gujarat Struggle ...

At 60, Barbie Still Ruling the Roost in 150 Countries

Was My Most Mature Innings For England: Wyatt

Gender Pay Gap Still High, Women in India Earn 19 Percent Less Than Me ...

Barun Sobti: We Refrain From Making Political Comments Because They Ar ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless Indi ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut's statement slamming Ranbir Kapoor

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.