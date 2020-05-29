App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1002: East India Securities

East India Securities recommended hold rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1002 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

East India Securities' research report on Aarti Industries


Net Sales from on-going business of Aarti Industries declined by 0.9% YoY owing to decline in speciality chemical and pharma revenue of 0.4% & 3% YoY respectively during Q4FY20. Gross margins fell by 72bps YoY to 48.3%. EBITDA margins reported at 20.3% vs 22.0% in Q4FY19 because of operating deleverage. Other expenses stood at 20.7% in Q4FY20 as against 18.8% in Q4FY19. PAT declined by 11.9% to Rs1,104mn in Q4FY20. However, the full year fiscal performance of FY20 is far better. The company reported revenue and EBITDA growth of 0.4% & 1.3% respectively in FY20. EBITDA margins reported minor expansion of 19bps to 23.3% in FY20. PAT reported a growth of 8.4% to Rs5,468mn in FY20.



Outlook


The stock is trading at FY22E P/E of 23.6x on FY22E earnings basis. We value the stock on a forward PE multiple of 24x and arrive at target price of 1002 per share which offers 1.9% upside from current valuations. Hence, we assign HOLD rating on the stock.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 29, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #East India Securities #Hold #Recommendations

