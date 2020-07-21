Hold 5paisa Capital; target of Rs 385: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on 5paisa Capital

5Paisa reported a healthy performance on all fronts. Revenue grew a strong 85% YoY, 20% QoQ to Rs 42 crore in Q1FY21, largely led by improving ADTO, increasing client base. Robust on-boarding of clients took total customer count to ~7 lakh in Q1FY21 (~5.4 lakh in Q4FY20 and 4.2 lakh customers in Q3FY20). ADTO increased YoY to Rs 28500 crore though decline in derivatives volume led to marginal decline in overall ADTO QoQ. Healthy growth in margin funding kept traction in interest income steady. Steady opex led operating leverage kicked in leading the company to report profit for the first time at Rs 3 crore vs. a loss of Rs 1.8 crore in Q4FY20.

Outlook

Growth prospects stay strong though recent stock price run up prompts us to maintain HOLD. The stock is currently trading at 50.6 P/E, 4.2x revenue. We value the company at 4.5x FY22E revenue, revising TP to Rs 385.







