App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 09, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HOCL gains 5%, to consider sale of Rasayani land to BPCL

The company's board meeting will he held on March 16, to consider sale of 242 acres of company's land to BPCL and transfer of Kharghar to NALCO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOCL) locked at 5 percent upper circuit as company board will consider sale of Rasayani land to BPCL.

The company's board meeting will he held on March 16, to consider sale of 242 acres of company's land to BPCL and transfer of Kharghar land to NALCO.

At 14:41 hrs Hindustan Organic Chemicals was quoting at Rs 23.95, up Rs 1.10, or 4.81 percent.

There were pending buy orders of 122,806 shares, with no sellers available.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC