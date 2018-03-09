HOCL gains 5%, to consider sale of Rasayani land to BPCL

Shares of Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOCL) locked at 5 percent upper circuit as company board will consider sale of Rasayani land to BPCL.

The company's board meeting will he held on March 16, to consider sale of 242 acres of company's land to BPCL and transfer of Kharghar land to NALCO.

At 14:41 hrs Hindustan Organic Chemicals was quoting at Rs 23.95, up Rs 1.10, or 4.81 percent.

There were pending buy orders of 122,806 shares, with no sellers available.

Posted by Rakesh Patil