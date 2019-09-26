Hindustan Zinc jumps 8% on reports of plans to make co private

Shares of Hindustan Zinc jumped 8 percent on September 26 after reports emerged that the government is open to selling residual stake in the company via offer for sale (OFS) on favourable Supreme Court order.

The government is looking for an early resolution of Hindustan Zinc case in the Supreme Court, CNBC TV18 reported, quoting sources.

The government currently holds 29.5 percent in Hindustan Zinc.

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that the government is targetting to raise Rs 50,000 crore from asset monetisation in the current fiscal and has set up a panel under Cabinet Secretary for asset monetisation sale.