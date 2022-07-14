English
    Hindustan Zinc jumps 5% on dividend announcement

    The stock has resisted the fall in the wider metal and mining space despite a drop in zinc prices in the international market

    Shubham Raj
    July 14, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Shares of Vedanta-promoted Hindustan Zinc jumped 5 percent in the morning trade on July 14, a day after the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 a share.

    Hindustan Zinc's board of directors on July 13 approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23, amounting to Rs 8,873.17 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The record date for the payment of the dividend will be July 21, 2022 and it will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the firm said.

    As of 9.40 am, Hindustan Zinc was trading at Rs 287.80, up 5 percent.

    The stock has resisted the fall in the wider metal and mining space despite a drop in zinc prices in the international market. It is down about 10 percent this year even as zinc prices have crashed 36 percent from their peak in April.

    Analysts are mixed on the stock, with some of them saying that the company’s valuation was guided entirely by international prices of zinc.

    The management has guided a flat production growth in FY23, which hints at the possibility of it reaching peak mine output unless large-scale expansion is achieved for sustainable mine production. The management has guided at an elevated cost structure, which is working against the company, Motilal Oswal has said.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Shubham Raj is a journalist with over five years of experience covering capital markets. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on daily happenings in stock markets and led IPO reportage. He also wrote on mutual funds and cryptocurrencies.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Zinc
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 10:07 am
