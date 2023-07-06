Hindustan Zinc gains 7% ahead of interim dividend announcement

On July 3, the company declared having recorded the highest-ever mined metal production in the first quarter at 257 kilotonnes, up 2 percent YoY.

The stock prices of Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) surged to 7.19 percent in the afternoon trade on July 6 after the zinc mining major announced that it will consider paying an interim dividend on shares for the current financial year 2023-24.

In a corporate filing at both exchanges, the company stated that the decision will be taken in a meeting of its board members on July 8.

In reaction to the announcement, nearly 52 lakh shares changed hands at both exchanges, 7 percent higher than its monthly average of 7 lakh. At 2:00 pm, Hindustan Zinc was quoting at Rs 333.90 apiece, up Rs 22.40, or 7.19 percent on the NSE.

After delivering a rally of 9.84 percent since the beginning of the quarter from April 3 to April 20, the stock had seen a prolonged consolidation until June 27. Ever since then, the stock have gained over 9 percent.

In the recently ended fiscal, the company registered a 15.72 percent revenue growth year-on-year (YoY) with its operational revenues for FY23 being Rs. 35,477 crore against Rs. 30,656 crore in FY22. However, the EBITDA margin reduced by 366 basis points from 56.89 percent in FY22 to 53.23 percent in FY23. Net Profit in FY23 improved marginally to Rs. 10,511 crore from Rs. 9,629 crore in FY22.

A subsidiary of mining giant Vedanta Limited, Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. With large volumes of metal ores being mined out of its Rajasthan-based mines, it is the world’s second-largest zinc producer and the fifth-largest producer of silver globally. Its parent company Vedanta Ltd holds a 64.9 percent stake while its former owner Government of India has a stake of 29.5 percent in the present.