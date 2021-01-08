Hindustan Unilever share price gains as CLSA maintains buy - Here's why

live bse live

Hindustan Unilever share price traded in the green intraday on January 8 after global research firm CLSA has maintained a buy on the stock with a target of Rs 2,925 per share.

CLSA feels that 90 percent of HUL's portfolio is gaining share while 70 percent is seeing improved penetration. The brokerage house continues to see HUL as a structural consumption play in India adding that near-term earnings stress may offer an opportunity for investors. Although, it is of the view that volume priority can upset near-term organic earnings.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,379.00, up Rs 9.50, or 0.40 percent at 09:52 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,389.60 and an intraday low of Rs 2,374.25.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, FII / FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding with Book Value per share improving for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

