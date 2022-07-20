Hindustan Unilever rises as earnings top estimates and global brokerages raise targets

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) share price rose a percent in the morning session on July 20, a day after the company declared its earnings.

India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company on July 19 reported a 13.85 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,391 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 2,191.3 crore. Standalone net profit was Rs 2,289 crore, up 11 percent YoY.

Revenue from operations rose 19.46 percent to Rs 14,331 crore for the reported quarter, which was also above analysts' expectations of Rs 13,438.5 crore. The company said the underlying volume growth was six percent.

Core profit margin was 23.2 percent during the quarter, declining 110 basis points YoY. The entire FMCG segment felt intense cost pressure in the reported quarter due to inflation.

The company's home care segment delivered 30 percent growth driven by strong performance in fabric wash and household care. Both categories grew in high double-digits with all parts of the portfolio performing well, the company said.

HUL said beauty and personal care segment growth of 17 percent was broad-based. Hair care grew in high double-digits led by strong performance in the premium portfolio. Soaps delivered price-led double-digit growth driven by strong performance in Lux, Dove, and Pears.

At 09:34 am, the stock was trading at Rs 2,592.75, up Rs 26.75, or 1.04 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,617.75 and an intraday low of Rs 2,537.70.

Global research firm CLSA has retained outperform call on the stock and has raised target to Rs 2,660 per share. "Strong topline aids overall beat with gradual margin recovery expected from the third quarter. Premium products continue to do better. The firm remains one of preferred picks in staples," the brokerage said.

Citi has maintained a buy call and raised the target to Rs 2,920 per share. It is of the view that execution excellence trumps macro headwinds and has raised earnings estimates 1-5 percent. The company is well placed to navigate macro uncertainties. "Premiumisation is a structural theme. Thrust on digitisation across functions also stands out," it added

Morgan Stanley has an equal rating on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 2,230 per share. "First quarter earnings beat estimates. Inflationary pressures should continue to hurt margin in the second quarter. Easing inflation could support margin, but probably not before the third quarter," it said.

"Market developments will continue to weigh on margin," it added.

