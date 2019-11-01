App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Media rises 14% after Q2 profit jumps 54%

The company's tax expense stood at Rs 17.8 crore versus Rs 6.1 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Hindustan Media Ventures shares rose 14 percent intraday on November 1 after the company reported a 54 percent jump in its September quarter net profit.

The company's Q2 net profit rose 54.6 percent at Rs 20.2 crore against Rs 13.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The revenue was down 6.3 percent at Rs 192.7 crore against Rs 205.7 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up at Rs 20.3 crore versus Rs 8.4 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 640 bps at 10.5 percent.

The company's tax expense stood at Rs 17.8 crore versus Rs 6.1 crore, YoY.

At 13:9 hours, Hindustan Media Ventures was quoting at Rs 86.00, up Rs 10.65, or 14.13 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 149.75 on October 24, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 61 on  August 24, 2019.

It is trading 44.24 percent below its 52-week high and 36.89 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

