Hindustan Fluorocarbons gains 5% as co approves sale of surplus land

Share price of Hindustan Fluorocarbons gained 5 percent intraday Wednesday after board approved sale of surplus land.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 21.72 and an intraday low of Rs 20.01.

The company board in its meeting held on March 11 approved the valuation report and sale of the 66 Acres 13 Gunthas of vacant surplus land of the company subject to the approval of the shareholders, Govt of India and Govt of Telangana/TSIIC, as per company release.

At 13:26 hrs, Hindustan Flurocarbons was quoting at Rs 21.50, up Rs 0.81, or 3.91 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 27.00 on November 12, 2018, and 52-week low of Rs 8.72 on March 22, 2018.

Currently, it is trading 20.37 percent below its 52-week high and 146.56 percent above its 52-week low.