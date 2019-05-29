Hindustan Copper adds 3% on strong Q4 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Copper added more than 3 percent intraday on May 29 after the company reported strong earnings in the quarter ended March 2019.

The state-run company in its exchange release said standalone net profit in the Jan-March quarter rose 85 percent Rs 40.46 crore, against Rs 21.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 454.77 crore, up 19 percent from Rs 381.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Hindustan Copper's net profit for FY19 was Rs 145.74 crore with an increase of 83 percent over the previous year. The EBITDA margin stood at 30 percent, compared to 19 percent achieved in the FY18.

At 1015 hrs, Hindustan Copper was quoting Rs 46.75, up 3.2 percent on the BSE.