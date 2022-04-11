Hindustan Aeronautics shares zoom to 52-week high on making lowest bid for ISRO project

Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,669, rising 3 percent intraday on April 11 after emerging as the lowest bidder to make five Polar Space Launch Vehicles (PSLVs) for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"Hindustan Aeronautics and L&T consortium has emerged as L1 to make five Polar Space Launch Vehicles (PSLVs) for ISRO," the company said in its release.

HAL is the lead partner with L&T sharing the work. Other vendors too will be involved with the consortium in the manufacturing of the launch vehicles.

However, the contract is yet to be formalised or awarded.

It may be noted that, ISRO's commercial arm, NSIL had floated the RFP for the work in December 2020, the company added.

At 9:20am, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd was quoting at Rs 1,666.95, up Rs 46.70, or 2.88 percent, on the BSE.

Research house CLSA see a visible long-term opportunity worth USD 28 billion for domestic defence companies and the largest opportunity for naval utility helicopters for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) worth USD 2.8 billion.

This huge opportunity is a rerating catalyst for stocks.

CLSA has kept buy call on HAL and lifted price target to Rs 1,930 from Rs 1,740 per share.





