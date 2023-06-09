Hindustan Aeronautics shares hit 52-week high as board to consider stock split

Hindustan Aeronautics: The state-owned defence company said the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on June 27 to consider a proposal of sub-division of equity shares. Hence, the trading window for trading in the securities of the company will remain closed for all insiders including designated persons, connected persons and their immediate relatives, from June 9 till 48 hours after declaration of the outcome of the board meeting.

The company has posted 8.8 percent fall in its Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 2,831.18 crore versus Rs 3,105.17 crore, YoY.

Revenue of the company rose 8 percent at Rs 12,494.67 crore against Rs 11,558.23 crore in March 2022.

At 09:24 am Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. was quoting at Rs 3,582.90, up Rs 55.20, or 1.56 percent and touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,630 on the BSE.