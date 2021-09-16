MARKET NEWS

Hindustan Aeronautics shares hit 52-week high on CARE rating upgrade

In an exchange filing to the BSE, HAL said that rating agency CARE has upgraded the company's long-term credit rating to AAA from AA+ with stable outlook.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
 
 
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price was up over 3 percent intraday on September 16 after CARE upgraded the company's long-term credit rating to AAA from AA+.

In an exchange filing to the BSE, HAL said that rating agency CARE has upgraded the company's long-term credit rating to AAA from AA+ with stable outlook.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,449.30, up Rs 46.95, or 3.35 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,485.45. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,485.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,402.35.

Earlier Hindustan Aeronautics and Rolls-Royce signed an agreement for Make-in-India Adour engine parts to support Rolls-Royce's international defence customer base.

The state-run aerospace behemoth also placed an order of Rs 5,375 crore for 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services with GE Aviation, USA to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Aeronautics
first published: Sep 16, 2021 01:08 pm

