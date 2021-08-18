MARKET NEWS

Hindustan Aeronautics shares gains 3% on signing Rs 5,375-crore contract with GE Aviation

The state-run aerospace firm placed an order of Rs 5,375 crore for 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services with GE Aviation to power Tejas

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST
 
 
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price jumped almost 4 percent in the morning session on August 18, a day after the company signed a Rs 5,375- crore contract with GE Aviation.

The state-run aerospace firm on August 17 said it has placed an order of Rs 5,375 crore for 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services with GE Aviation, US to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

The contract was signed at HAL Corporate Office, the company said in a release.

"This is the largest ever deal and the purchase order placed by HAL for LCA," R Madhavan, CMD, HAL said.

The company is working closely with GE for its support to pursue the export potential of LCA and also to supply spares to the global supply chain of GE 404 engines, he said.

The indigenously built Tejas aircraft is one of the best in its class globally, powered by F404-GE-IN20 engines and has been in service since 2004, HAL said.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,108.10, up Rs 40.50, or 3.79 percent, at 1026 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,113.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,082.75.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Aeronautics
first published: Aug 18, 2021 10:39 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.