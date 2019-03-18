Hindustan Aeronautics gains 6% as company announces hefty dividend

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,215 and 52-week low Rs 603.25 on 27 March, 2018 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics gained 6.5 percent intraday Monday after the company announced an interim dividend of 198 percent.
The company's board at a meeting held on March 18 declared first interim dividend of Rs 19.80 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up (198 percent) for the financial year 2018-19, as per company filing on BSE.
The board has fixed March 29 as record date for the payment of first interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,215 and 52-week low Rs 603.25 on 27 March, 2018 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 42.64 percent below its 52-week high and 15.53 percent above its 52-week low.At 14:06 hrs Hindustan Aeronautics was quoting at Rs 696.45, up Rs 21.75, or 3.22 percent.