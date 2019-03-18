Hindustan Aeronautics gains 6% as company announces hefty dividend

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics gained 6.5 percent intraday Monday after the company announced an interim dividend of 198 percent.

The company's board at a meeting held on March 18 declared first interim dividend of Rs 19.80 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up (198 percent) for the financial year 2018-19, as per company filing on BSE.

The board has fixed March 29 as record date for the payment of first interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,215 and 52-week low Rs 603.25 on 27 March, 2018 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.64 percent below its 52-week high and 15.53 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:06 hrs Hindustan Aeronautics was quoting at Rs 696.45, up Rs 21.75, or 3.22 percent.