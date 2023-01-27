Hinduja Global Solutions fixes March 6 as record date for Rs 1,020 crore buyback

Hinduja Global Solutions on January 27 informed the exchanges that its board has fixed March 6 as the record date for the planned share buyback worth up to Rs 1,020 crore.
The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 1,700 per share, the outsourcing solutions provider said in a regulatory filing, adding that the the buyback size does not include the transaction costs incurred.
Hinduja Global added that these terms of buyback are within the maximum limits approved by the board in its meeting on December 19, 2022, and as approved by shareholders as a special resolution voted through postal ballot, the company said. Results of the postal ballot were announced on January 27.
Under the scheme, Hinduja Global will buy back 60 lakh shares from eligible shareholders. This represents 24.59 percent of the fully paid-up equity share capital and 13.43 percent of free reserves of the company as on September 30, 2022.