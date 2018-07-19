App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindalco tanks 8% on buzz of Aleris acquisition worth $2.5 billion

According to sources to CNBC-TV18, the company and its Canadian arm, Novelis, is in process of raising debt for the said deal. Investors may have taken note of this point as the firm already has a consolidated net debt of Rs 40,000 crore.

Shares of Hindalco lost around 8 percent on Thursday afternoon after reports emerged that it is likely to acquire Aleris for USD 2.5 billion.

Further, the report added that the companies agreed on terms of the deal last week.

Hindalco is said to be exploring an option of American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

At 14:12 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 197.00, down Rs 14.95, or 7.05 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 195.50.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 02:15 pm

