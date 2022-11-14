 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindalco shares gains 5% on rise in LME prices, better than estimates numbers

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Shares of Hindalco Industries gained 5 percent on November 14, on the back of rise in LME Aluminium prices.

On Friday, the LME Aluminium price was up 6 percent.

The stock price also get boosted from relaxation of Covid restriction in China and better than expected earnings for the quarter ended September 2022.

Hindalco Industries on November 11 reported a 36 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,205 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from Rs 3,427 crore in the year-ago period due to decline in aluminium prices and rising input costs.

Sequentially, the profit dropped 46 percent from Rs 4,119 crore, its highest-ever quarterly profit, in the April-June period.

Consolidated revenue of the Aditya Birla Group company rose 18 percent on-year to Rs 56,176 crore from Rs 47,665 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the revenue was marginally down 3 percent from Rs 58,018 crore.